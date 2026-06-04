The Brief Sunny and hot Thursday with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Dry weather continues as the area needs rainfall and drought conditions worsen. The next chance for rain arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.



A sunny and hot Thursday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region, with clear skies and high temperatures near 90 degrees.

What we know:

The area continues to need rainfall as dry weather worsens drought conditions. Early Thursday temperatures are in the low 60s in D.C., with winds helping to bring in warmer air through the day.

After reaching the low to mid‑80s on Wednesday, temperatures Thursday are expected to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. High pressure will keep conditions dry while bringing in warmer air from the south.

Thursday’s temperatures will rise above average, though the low humidity should keep conditions comfortable. Friday will be hotter and slightly more humid.

The next chance for rain arrives over the weekend, with most showers expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as a front moves through. That system will help bring temperatures back down early next week.

The seven‑day forecast shows heat building over the next few days, humidity returning over the weekend and a more summer‑like feel. Behind the front, Monday should bring more comfortable, seasonal temperatures.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, hot Thursday with highs near 90 degrees