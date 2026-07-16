Man shot, killed after 911 calls about woman screaming at Alexandria apartment parking lot

The Brief Alexandria police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot near ParcView Apartments late Saturday night. Initial 911 calls reported a woman screaming in the parking lot before a second call came in about a man being shot. Police located two people seen leaving the area and took them in for questioning, but no arrests have been announced.



A man was shot and killed late Saturday night outside an Alexandria apartment complex after 911 callers first reported hearing what they believed was an assault in the parking lot.

What we know:

The incident happened at ParcView Apartments in Alexandria.

According to FOX 5 reporting, the initial 911 call came in around 11:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a woman screaming in the parking lot and saying, "Why are you hitting me?"

The woman was then reportedly seen being led away by a man, with the two heading toward Duke Street.

About three minutes later, another 911 call came in reporting that a man had been shot.

The first Alexandria officer on scene reported that it appeared the man had been shot in the shoulder and began performing CPR.

CPR continued while police worked to make sure the scene was secure so EMS crews could safely respond.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Alexandria police then declared the case a homicide investigation.

Residents shaken

Residents at ParcView Apartments told FOX 5 they were shaken by the shooting and rethinking their sense of safety.

"I came here thinking it would be a better environment for my children, but the property management needs to do better because I don’t feel safe, and my children’s safety," resident Eunika Allen said.

Another resident, Bernadette Tibbs, said the shooting left people unsettled.

"It’s sad because it could have been me, or any of us," Tibbs said. "It’s bad out here now."

Investigation underway

Officers canvassed the area and located the woman and man who were seen leaving the parking lot, according to FOX 5 reporting.

They were taken in for questioning.

Detectives collected forensic evidence and towed a car away from the parking lot where the gunfire was reported.

The medical examiner will determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been announced.

The backstory:

Homicides are relatively rare in the City of Alexandria.

A search of the city’s crime database shows two homicides reported so far this year. If confirmed in the city’s database, this would be Alexandria’s third homicide of 2026.