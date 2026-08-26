Woman killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle Prince George's County crash

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The Brief A woman is dead, and a second person was injured after a crash. The multi-vehicle crash was reported in Bowie. Road closures remain in place due to an ongoing investigation.



A woman is dead, and a person is injured after a crash in Bowie Wednesday evening, according to Prince George's County first responders.

Officials responded to the 12800 block of 9th Street around 2:43 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash.

A woman was pulled from a vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

A second person was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to first responders.

The intersection of Lanham Severn Road and 9th Street and the intersection of 9th Street and Maple Avenue are closed due to an ongoing investigation.