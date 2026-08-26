Woman killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle Prince George's County crash
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BOWIE, Md. - A woman is dead, and a person is injured after a crash in Bowie Wednesday evening, according to Prince George's County first responders.
Officials responded to the 12800 block of 9th Street around 2:43 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash.
A woman was pulled from a vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.
A second person was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to first responders.
The intersection of Lanham Severn Road and 9th Street and the intersection of 9th Street and Maple Avenue are closed due to an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information in this report is from Prince George's County Fire and Rescue officials.