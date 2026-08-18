A sunny, hot and humid Tuesday is expected across the Washington, D.C. region, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

What we know:

Tuesday marks the start of a dry stretch of weather. A cold front moved through overnight, lowering humidity slightly. Conditions will still feel like typical August heat, but a bit more refreshing than recent days.

The front will also reduce the chance of showers, setting up a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach around 90 degrees, close to average for mid‑August.

Wednesday brings more sunshine and another dry day, with temperatures near 90 degrees again.

Unsettled weather returns Thursday, with a chance of showers during the day and the best chance for storms Thursday evening. Pop‑up storms remain possible Friday and through the weekend, though neither day is expected to be a washout. Clouds, scattered showers and occasional storms are possible Saturday and Sunday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, hot and humid Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees