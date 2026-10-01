Herndon police recover stolen car; 1 juvenile in custody, search on for second

Authorities have taken one juvenile into custody and are searching for another after recovering a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night in Herndon.

The Brief Authorities have taken one juvenile into custody and are searching for another after recovering a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night in Herndon. One suspect was apprehended at the scene, while a second suspect fled on foot. Police said additional suspects may have been in the vehicle as the investigation remains ongoing.



Officers responded to the area of Sterling Road near Crestview Drive around 11:30 p.m., according to police.

One suspect was apprehended at the scene, while a second suspect fled on foot. Police believe both suspects are juveniles.

The outstanding suspect is described as between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build and black hair, last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Police said additional suspects may have been in the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.