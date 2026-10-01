Herndon police recover stolen car; 1 juvenile in custody, search on for second
HERNDON, Va. - Authorities have taken one juvenile into custody and are searching for another after recovering a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night in Herndon.
Officers responded to the area of Sterling Road near Crestview Drive around 11:30 p.m., according to police.
One suspect was apprehended at the scene, while a second suspect fled on foot. Police believe both suspects are juveniles.
The outstanding suspect is described as between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build and black hair, last seen wearing all-black clothing.
Police said additional suspects may have been in the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Herndon Police.