DC weather: Sunny, dry Wednesday with highs in the 80s after rainy stretch

The Brief Sunny skies return with highs in the 80s. Much‑needed rainfall brought relief for drought conditions. Storms possible Friday and Saturday.



Sunny skies return to the Washington, D.C. region Wednesday, bringing highs in the 80s after a stretch of rain and severe weather.

The stretch of wet weather earlier this week delivered much‑needed rainfall. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Washington Dulles International Airport picked up nearly an inch, while BWI recorded more than an inch, offering some relief for ongoing drought conditions.

What we know:

A cold front has the area much drier Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid‑60s and plenty of sunshine to start the day. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb back into the low 80s.

Thursday will be slightly warmer but still pleasant with high pressure keeping conditions quiet and comfortable with lower humidity.

The next chance for storms arrives Friday afternoon and evening, with another round possible Saturday as humidity begins to build again.

Temperatures stay in the 80s through the weekend, and the region is on track for a hotter stretch heading into the Fourth of July holiday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, dry Wednesday with highs in the 80s after days of rain