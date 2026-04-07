Freeze Warning in effect late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight through 9 a.m. Wednesday for much of the Washington, D.C. region as temperatures fall across the area.

What we know:

The Freeze Warning will be in place for the District of Columbia, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Charles counties in Maryland and Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church and King George County in Virginia.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to around 31 degrees, bringing conditions cold enough to damage or kill crops, tender plants and other sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could also be at risk.

Residents are urged to take precautions ahead of the cold temperatures, including covering or bringing in vulnerable plants and securing any exposed pipes before temperatures drop.

Sunshine returns to the Washington, D.C. region Tuesday, but temperatures stay on the cool side with highs in the mid‑50s.

The day starts chilly, with many spots in the 40s early and a breeze pushing gusts near 15 mph. That wind will stick around through the afternoon and make conditions feel a bit cooler despite the sun.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a push of cool, dry air keeps it breezy on Tuesday and keeps temperatures below normal with the average high for early April typically in the low 60s. Wednesday brings another bright but cool afternoon in the 50s.

What's next:

A gradual warmup arrives by the end of the week. Highs return to the 60s on Thursday, then climb into the mid‑70s Friday. The weekend looks mild and dry with highs in the 70s on both days, and early next week could surge into the 80s.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, cooler temps in the 50s on Tuesday; frost and freeze conditions overnight