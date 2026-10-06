The Brief The Washington, D.C. region will see sunshine, cool air, and below average afternoon temperatures Tuesday. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 60s following a chilly morning start. High pressure will bring clear skies before the next potential chance for rain arrives Sunday.



A crisp, seasonal fall day across the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday, bringing sunshine, cool air, and below-average afternoon temperatures.

If you are heading out early Tuesday morning, be ready for chilly conditions as winds out of the north and west push cooler air behind Monday’s cold front.

High pressure building behind the front will clear skies and set up a stretch of fair weather for the remainder of the week.

Despite a chilly start, conditions will warm into the 60s by lunchtime, with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. The highs are expected to be well below the region's average October temperature of 74 degrees, making Tuesday one of the coolest days of the week.

Clear skies are expected to continue into Tuesday evening, for a nice sunset before another chilly morning Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 70s on Wednesday afternoon, beginning a gradual warming trend through the end of the week.

The next potential chance for rain arrives Sunday as moisture from a developing system moves northward. The rain could linger into Monday morning, followed by a stretch of pleasant, milder weather.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, cool fall Tuesday with highs in the 60s