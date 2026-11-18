Police identify Silver Spring man fatally shot Sunday night
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities identified a Silver Spring man killed in a Sunday night shooting as 42-year-old Abrham Waji.
Montgomery County police said officers responded around 7:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Thayer Avenue after a passing driver spotted the man on the sidewalk and called 911.
Officers found Waji with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED: Police investigate homicide after man found dead on Silver Spring street
No suspect is in custody, and police have not released any suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online at CrimeSolversMCMD.org.
Police investigate homicide after man found dead on Silver Spring street
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police.