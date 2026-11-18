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The Brief Authorities identified a Silver Spring man killed in a Sunday night shooting. Officers found Waji with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect is in custody, and police have not released any suspect description.



Authorities identified a Silver Spring man killed in a Sunday night shooting as 42-year-old Abrham Waji.

Montgomery County police said officers responded around 7:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Thayer Avenue after a passing driver spotted the man on the sidewalk and called 911.

Officers found Waji with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Police investigate homicide after man found dead on Silver Spring street

No suspect is in custody, and police have not released any suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip online at CrimeSolversMCMD.org.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate homicide after man found dead on Silver Spring street