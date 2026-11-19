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The Brief Rollingwood Sports announced a new 60-year lease and a minimum $25 million investment on Nov. 19 to renovate D.C.'s Rock Creek Tennis Center. The first phase of upgrades will rebuild all tennis courts, repair the aging stadium, upgrade lighting and add pickleball lines to select courts ahead of a targeted July completion. The project aims to keep the Mubadala D.C. Open in the District while expanding free youth programs and providing home courts for local high school and college teams, including Howard and Georgetown.



Major upgrades are coming to one of Washington, D.C.'s most historic tennis venues following the announcement of a new 60-year lease and a minimum $25 million investment to transform the Rock Creek Tennis Center.

What we know:

Rollingwood Sports announced the agreement on Nov. 19, outlining a renovation plan aimed at modernizing the century-old facility, securing the long-term future of professional tennis in the nation's capital and expanding year-round community access.

The first phase of construction will include:

Rebuilding all tennis courts at the complex

Repairing the aging stadium

Upgrading facility lighting

Renovating restrooms, locker rooms and other amenities

Adding pickleball lines to select courts and exploring additional recreational options

Construction is expected to begin in mid-winter and finish in July, in time for the Mubadala D.C. Open – one of the few major professional tournaments in the world that features both men's and women's competition at the same venue.

Beyond professional play, the redevelopment is designed to expand opportunities for people of all ages and skill levels. Plans include creating dedicated space for high school and collegiate tennis programs, such as Howard University and Georgetown University, which currently do not have a home facility to play in.

The initiative also aims to grow tuition-free tennis and educational programming for D.C. students from 700 participants to more than 1,000. Rock Creek Tennis Center has previously helped develop some of the region's top tennis stars, including Frances Tiafoe and Hailey Baptiste.

What they're saying:

WTEF CEO Candace Smith said the facility improvements are vital to keeping the tournament in the District and honoring the vision of tennis legend Arthur Ashe, who was part of the event's founding group.

"These vitals are critical because otherwise the tournament is not going to stay," Smith said. "The players do expect a certain quality of facilities and we have world-class players come every year, so this is really essential to keeping the tournament here in D.C. in a public park, which was Arthur Ashe's vision when he was part of the founding group of the tournament."

Smith said having an upgraded venue where youth, high school, college and professional players share space will help inspire future generations of local athletes.

"Having this space is going to be so critical for inspiring the next generation of tennis players – to be able to have the facilities to continue to learn and grow, to be able to see the talent up close at all different levels: high school, college and professional," Smith said. "That's going to be really amazing to inspire the next generation."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the total projected cost of the redevelopment beyond the $25 million minimum investment, or outlined what additional upgrades could be included in future phases of the project.