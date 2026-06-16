The Brief A sunny and comfortable Tuesday is ahead for the region. Early morning temperatures dipped into the 50s and low 60s. A warmer, more humid pattern returns by midweek.



A sunny and comfortable Tuesday is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with low humidity and high temperatures near 81 degrees.

What we know:

Early morning temperatures dipped into the 50s and low 60s across the area, making for a cool and refreshing start. Winds and high pressure overhead will keep conditions dry and help keep the lower humidity through the afternoon.

Temperatures may be slightly below average on Tuesday, topping out in the low 80s before a warmer, more humid pattern returns midweek. Highs on Wednesday will climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s as humidity increases.

A few passing showers are possible Wednesday, though the day is not expected to be a washout. By Thursday, a better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms develops, and some storms could become strong as heat and moisture build.

Temperatures will ease slightly by Friday as morning showers move out. Juneteenth is expected to bring dry, pleasant weather, and the weekend looks sunny and comfortable for Father’s Day and the first day of summer. Storm chances and humidity return early next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, comfortable Tuesday before warmer, more humid midweek