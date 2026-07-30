Powerball numbers deliver $1 million Maryland winner

The Brief A Maryland Powerball player won a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number. The jackpot rolls past $700 million for Saturday’s drawing.



A Maryland Powerball player won a $1 million prize in Wednesday night’s drawing.

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased at the Royal Farms on Annapolis Road in the Odenton area of Anne Arundel County. Maryland Lottery officials said the ticket matched the first five numbers (30, 36, 40, 42 and 57) but did not match the Powerball number, 2, which would have secured the $663 million jackpot.

The winner has 182 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The $1 million win in Anne Arundel County is the largest Powerball prize in Maryland during the current jackpot roll, which began after the jackpot was last won on May 2.

Other recent Maryland wins include a $100,000 prize claimed by a Harford County retiree and 12 prizes of $50,000 on tickets sold in Annapolis, Beltsville, Bethesda, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, North Beach, North East, Nottingham, Sykesville, Waldorf and Wheaton.

The jackpot now rolls past $700 million for Saturday’s drawing.