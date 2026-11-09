Sunny but breezy conditions across the Washington, D.C. area Monday, bringing mild daytime highs in the low-to-mid 60s following a chilly start to the morning.

Morning wake-up temperatures were in the mid-40s to low-50s before rising under mostly clear skies.

DC weather: Sunny, breezy Monday with mild temperatures in the 60s

A cold front is moving across the area, producing occasionally strong winds. Gusts could reach up to 34 mph, making conditions chilly despite lots of sunshine.

Colder air is expected to move in behind the front overnight.

Milder weather is expected Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures into the mid-to-upper 60s.

DC weather: Sunny, breezy Monday with mild temperatures in the 60s