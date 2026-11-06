Evidence of shooting found near Northeast DC high school; search for suspect underway

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The Brief Evidence of a shooting was found at H.D. Woodson High School in Northeast D.C. Friday night. Police found evidence of a shooting when they arrived on the scene, but have not found any victims. Officers are searching for a suspect described as a Black male wearing a gray hoodie, black coat, black pants and black shoes.



Evidence of a shooting was found near H.D. Woodson High School in Northeast D.C. Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to the school in the 500 block of 55th Street, Northeast, around 7:50 p.m. for the sound of gunshots. Police found evidence of a shooting when they arrived on the scene, but have not found any victims.

Officers are searching for a suspect described as a Black male seen wearing a gray hoodie, black coat, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the D.C. Public School District for comment and is awaiting a response.