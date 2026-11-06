Virginia vote scheduled on e-bike, scooter limits along Washington and Old Dominion Trail

The Brief The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority is scheduled to vote Nov. 19. The upcoming vote in Vienna could lead to bans on e-bikes and e-scooters. The proposal includes a potential fine of up to $250 for violations.



The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority is scheduled to vote Nov. 19 on whether to restrict electric bicycles and electric scooters across the entire 45-mile stretch of the Washington and Old Dominion Trail.

The upcoming vote in Vienna could lead to bans on e-bikes and e-scooters for certain users, according to a report on ARLnow. The proposal also includes a potential fine of up to $250 for anyone who violates an approved trail regulation.

Safety concerns surrounding e-bikes and e-scooters have grown along the route from Arlington to Loudoun County, with many trail users warning that motorized devices travel too fast.

Officials had considered a trail speed limit, but police opposed the measure because of potential impacts on traditional cyclists.

Ahead of the vote, local jurisdictions have sought to address the issue by hosting outreach sessions focusing on trail etiquette and safety, while working to educate riders that some electric motorbikes, which can reach speeds near 40 mph, are not classified as e-bikes even if they are sold as such.

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