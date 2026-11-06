Animal rights group targets DC restaurant over 'humane' foie gras claim as ban looms

The Brief Animal rights organization Animal Outlook issued a cease-and-desist letter to Logan Circle restaurant Mallard over promotions claiming its foie gras came from "humanely-raised ducks only." Mallard removed the claim from its social media promotion, but the advocacy group is demanding the restaurant cancel the upcoming supper series entirely. D.C. voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure banning foie gras sales, but the law will not take effect until next July.



Days after District voters approved a ballot measure banning foie gras, a legal battle is brewing between an animal welfare organization and a Northwest D.C. restaurant over how the delicacy is being promoted.

What we know:

Animal protection organization Animal Outlook sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mallard, a restaurant located on 14th Street in Logan Circle. The dispute centers on promotions for an upcoming "foie gras supper series," which initially advertised that the dishes were sourced from "humanely-raised ducks only."

Ben Williamson, executive director of Animal Outlook, disputed the claim, stating that ducks used for foie gras are confined and force-fed multiple times a day. Following the warning letter, Mallard removed the initial post and replaced it with an updated advertisement omitting the claim.

Animal Outlook gave the restaurant until Monday at 5 p.m. to respond. While the group noted it is pleased the misleading language was taken down, it is demanding Mallard cancel the dinner series altogether. A representative for Mallard declined to comment on the dinner or the cease-and-desist letter.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known whether Mallard plans to cancel the upcoming supper series or if Animal Outlook will pursue further legal action if the event moves forward.

It also remains unclear when District officials will secure funding to enforce the ban once it takes effect, or whether impending legal challenges from foie gras producers could delay implementation.

The backstory:

D.C. voters passed the ban on foie gras sales by a wide margin during Tuesday's election, but restaurants are permitted to continue serving the dish until the law takes effect next July.

The measure has sparked sharp division across the local culinary scene. Celebrity chef José Andrés warned that the ban adds an unnecessary burden for restaurants, and several chefs argued that prohibiting the ingredient stifles culinary creativity. Animal welfare advocates argue the ban is a vital step against animal cruelty and shines a light on broader farming practices.