The Brief Naresh Bhatt testified Wednesday morning in the murder trial. Bhatt faces charges of first-degree murder in connection with his wife's death. Her body has not been recovered.



Naresh Bhatt testified Wednesday morning in the murder trial where he is accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt.

Accompanied by an interpreter who translated questions, Bhatt delivered his testimony in English. Taking the witness stand, Bhatt testified that he felt hopeful, scared and nervous, noting he was concerned about his English proficiency and whether jurors would be able to understand him.

Bhatt told the court he was born in New Delhi, India. Reviewing a map with the interpreter, he described the mountainous region where he lived, recounting that he grew up in a mud and stone house without heat or air conditioning.

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Bhatt faces charges of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body in connection with his wife's disappearance and death. He has remained in custody since his August 2024 arrest.

Naresh Bhatt takes stand in murder trial over death of wife

The investigation began after Mamta Kafle Bhatt failed to report for work as a nurse at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center on Aug. 1, 2024. Co-workers requested a welfare check at the couple’s Heather Court residence the following day after she missed two consecutive shifts. Bhatt initially told responding officers he did not believe his wife was missing, claiming he last saw her July 29, though relatives and friends insisted she would not abandon her infant daughter.

Bhatt officially filed a missing persons report Aug. 5, 2024, telling officers his wife had threatened to leave and suggested divorce. Authorities initially found no evidence of foul play, but formally classified her disappearance as involuntary later that day.

Police arrested Bhatt on Aug. 22, 2024, after discovering extensive bloodstains inside the residence's primary bedroom and bathroom. Investigators later recovered a power saw containing hair fragments and compiled records showing Bhatt visited multiple trash disposal facilities.

Her body has not been recovered.