The Brief Clouds will increase Friday night as temperatures drop back into the 30s and 40s. A coastal system will bring wet and windy weather to the area on Sunday. Cooler temperatures will settle into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday.



The Washington, D.C. region will see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with dry skies and above-average temperatures reaching highs near 69 degrees.

After a cold morning start with temperatures below freezing in some spots and in the upper 30s to low 40s in other parts, conditions will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon.

Clouds will increase Friday night as temperatures drop back into the 30s and 40s.

Saturday is expected to remain dry and relatively mild for November, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s, approaching 70 degrees.

A coastal system will bring wet and windy weather to the area on Sunday. Rain showers are expected to arrive Sunday morning and intensify by afternoon, with the heaviest rain and strongest winds focused along the Interstate 95 corridor and areas east toward the beaches.

Conditions will turn breezy on Monday with a few lingering showers as the system moves away.

Cooler temperatures will settle into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another weather system could bring additional rain late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, potentially creating road and air travel delays.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC weather: Sun, clouds mix with highs near 69 Friday; coastal system brings wet, windy Sunday