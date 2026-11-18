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The Brief A newlywed couple and their four pets escaped without injury after an SUV crashed into the front room of their Culpeper townhome just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Culpeper police charged 37-year-old Domingo Vitelio Ventura Ramos, of Manassas Park, with reckless driving and driving without a license after he told investigators he suffered a medical emergency. A Town of Culpeper official deemed the home unsafe, leaving Bailey Racey and her wife staying with family just three weeks after moving in.



A Northern Virginia newlywed couple and their four pets escaped unharmed after an SUV crashed into the front room of their Culpeper townhome Tuesday night, leaving the house unsafe to live in just three weeks after they moved in.

What Happened:

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 along Lafayette Drive in Culpeper.

Video from the townhome's front-door security camera captured the collision, and photos shared by the Culpeper Police Department show a Cadillac Escalade with its back end lodged inside the front of the home.

Police identified the driver as Domingo Vitelio Ventura Ramos, 37, of Manassas Park. According to police, Ramos told investigators he suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Ramos was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license and was released on a summons.

What they're saying:

Bailey Racey, who lives at the townhome with her wife, Liberty, their dog Nellie and three cats, told FOX 5's Bob Barnard she was lying on a couch drinking tea with Nellie and getting ready for bed when she heard tires squealing and "the loudest noise I've ever heard in my life."

"After the initial impact, whoever was driving still had their foot on the gas. So the tire was like churning up the drywall. And I thought the house was on fire. All I could smell was burning rubber, and smoke was filling up the house, and the fire alarms went off. I've never been that panicked in my life," Racey said.

Racey said Liberty normally lies on the couch in the front room with their cat to read comic books before bed – right where the Escalade's rear tire ended up – but happened to go to bed early that night.

"I'm just, I'm really grateful that she wasn't in there because the car tire on the back, like in the photos, is right where she sits. I don't know what would have happened," Racey said.

Racey, who said she and Liberty met in high school and got married a month ago, praised the quick response of the Culpeper Police and Fire departments and said she was thankful the vehicle did not hit her neighbor's townhome.

"I don't find this as a bad omen from God at all. Like, I'm a new believer, so I'm just grateful. I'm so grateful that it was us and not my neighbors because her kids could have gotten hurt," she said. "So despite everything, I really just feel really grateful that everyone's okay and that we have a place to sleep at night."

What we know:

Nobody inside the townhome – including Racey, Liberty, Nellie and the couple's three cats – was hurt in the crash.

The couple had only started renting the townhome three weeks earlier.

A Town of Culpeper official inspected the property on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and confirmed the home is unsafe. Racey and her wife are staying with family while they search for a new place to live.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the nature of the medical emergency Ramos reported experiencing, whether he was injured or treated at a hospital, or how fast the SUV was traveling when it left the road.

Officials also have not shared a cost estimate for the structural damage to the townhome or when Ramos is scheduled to appear in court.