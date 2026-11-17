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The Brief Montgomery County Public Schools announced that an internal investigation into "troubling allegations about adult conduct" at Northwest High School found the claims were not substantiated. Principal Scott Smith is returning from administrative leave to take a new position in MCPS Central Services rather than returning to the Germantown school. Veteran MCPS educator Nyurka "Nikki" Morales will step in as acting principal for the remainder of the school year beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18.



Montgomery County school officials announced Tuesday, Nov. 17, that an internal investigation into allegations surrounding Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith found the claims were not substantiated, and that Smith will move into a new central office role rather than return to the school.

What we know:

In a Nov. 17 letter to the Northwest High School community, David Chia, director of Montgomery County Public Schools' Division of School Leadership and Improvement, said the district launched an investigation several weeks ago after receiving "troubling allegations about adult conduct" at the school.

"After an extensive investigation, I am pleased to report that these allegations are not substantiated," Chia wrote.

Chia confirmed that Smith is returning from administrative leave and has accepted a position in MCPS Central Services.

With Smith transitioning out of the school, Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor assigned Nyurka "Nikki" Morales to serve as Northwest's acting principal for the remainder of the school year, starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Morales has worked for MCPS for 28 years, most recently as the principal intern at Winston Churchill High School, and previously spent nine years as an assistant principal at Northwest.

Chia said he asked Morales to plan a community "meet and greet" session to help rebuild relationships with families. He also thanked assistant principal Danielle Abdelsalam for stepping in during Smith's leave; Abdelsalam will remain in her current assistant principal role.

District leaders said they will share information later this school year about the search for a permanent principal.

What we don't know:

School officials did not disclose the specific nature of the unsubstantiated allegations or who brought them forward.

Neither Smith nor district leadership shared details about his new job title or responsibilities in MCPS Central Services or why he is moving to the central office instead of returning to Northwest.

What they're saying:

In a separate farewell letter sent to Northwest students, staff and families, Smith expressed gratitude for his time leading the school and acknowledged the toll of his absence.

"These past several weeks have been difficult for me and my family," Smith wrote. "The kindness and encouragement we received have meant more than I can adequately express. I leave Northwest proud of my service, confident in the integrity and care I brought to my leadership, and grateful for the people who have been part of this chapter."

Smith wished Morales and the school community continued success and said his commitment to students and public education remains strong as he transitions to MCPS Central Services.

In his message to families, Chia acknowledged that the district's refusal to comment while the inquiry was underway frustrated some in the community, saying silence is a standard practice "essential to preserving the integrity of investigations."

The backstory:

Smith, who had served as Northwest High School's principal since 2021, was placed on administrative leave amid the internal inquiry, during which boxes were seen being carried out of the school building.

At the time, district officials described his sudden absence strictly as a personnel matter, and both Taylor and Montgomery County Board of Education member Grace Rivera-Oven – whose district includes Northwest – declined interview requests and questions about the investigation.

The lack of details sparked frustration among parents and students. Parent Pedro Arguello previously told FOX 5 that the district's initial notice "didn't really say much" and left students feeling "a little frazzled," while parent Gene Davis said families needed transparency to be sure the school was a safe environment.