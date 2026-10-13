The Brief Summer warmth returns Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the low 80s. A cold front brings evening showers Thursday before cooler air arrives. Weekend temperatures drop sharply, with morning lows in the 40s.



Autumn leaves are beginning to turn across the Washington, D.C. region, but summerlike warmth will make a temporary return Tuesday with sunshine and high temperatures reaching the low 80s.

High pressure overhead will keep the area completely dry Tuesday. We can expect clear skies and afternoon temperatures near 83 degrees for most of the region which is well above the seasonal average high of 72 degrees.

The warmth will peak Wednesday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. While most of Wednesday will remain dry, a few evening showers and storms are possible.

Unsettled weather increases toward the end of the week. A cold front moving through the area will bring A better chance of evening showers and a potential rumble of thunder Thursday. Unsettled conditions are expected into Friday. Highs will cool to the low 70s on Thursday before briefly moving back up into the upper 70s Friday.

High pressure will clear out the rain to deliver a dry stretch of weather for outdoor weekend plans, but temperatures will drop sharply. Morning lows will fall into the 40s, while afternoon highs will struggle to reach the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Summer warmth returns before weekend temperature drop