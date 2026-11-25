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The Brief Documents filed in Prince George's County District Court reveal new details in the Monday, Nov. 23, deadly shooting of 34-year-old Abigahil Nicole Collins inside a Laurel apartment. Suspect Oliva Dilon Bremner, 38, initially called 911 claiming Collins accidentally shot herself in the neck, before telling detectives the loaded handgun went off while he held it pointed toward the left side of her head. Forensic investigators found a single gunshot wound behind Collins' left ear – contradicting Bremner's initial account – and witnesses refuted his claims about her behavior with firearms.



Newly obtained court documents reveal conflicting accounts from the 38-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his girlfriend inside a Laurel apartment earlier this week.

Oliva Dilon Bremner waived his bond review on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will continue to be held without bond at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections.

The Arrest:

According to a Prince George's County District Court statement of probable cause, police responded to an apartment in the 8800 block of Hunting Lane at 4:52 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, after Bremner called 911 to report that 34-year-old Abigahil Nicole Collins had accidentally shot herself in the neck.

Bremner told dispatchers he was attempting to stop the bleeding and perform CPR. Arriving officers took over lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived, but Collins was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:13 a.m.

Inside the bedroom, police found Collins lying on the floor near the bed and spotted a black Taurus G3C 9mm handgun in plain view on the bed. Detectives later obtained a search warrant and recovered a 9mm spent shell casing and two firearms legally owned by Bremner.

In addition to second-degree murder, court records show Bremner is charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Prince George's County police at 301-516-2512.

Dig deeper:

During a preliminary inspection of Collins' body, a forensic investigator noted a single gunshot wound behind her left ear, toward the back of her head.

After waiving his Miranda rights at police headquarters, Bremner – who identified himself as Collins' boyfriend – gave detectives changing accounts of what happened after the two returned from an event in Hyattsville:

Initial claim refuted by evidence: Bremner first claimed Collins grabbed his handgun during a sexual encounter and accidentally shot herself under the chin – an account detectives noted was directly contradicted by the location of the wound behind her left ear.

Revised account: Bremner later told investigators that he and Collins were both holding the loaded gun – which had a round in the chamber on the bed – before he took possession of it in his right hand while it was pointed toward the left side of her head, at which point it fired once.

Actions before police arrived: Bremner admitted to detectives that he knew the gun was loaded while handling it and said he partially redressed Collins in sweatpants before officers arrived.

Witnesses dispute claims: Bremner claimed Collins was heavily intoxicated and had a sexual interest in firearms, but family members and witnesses – including someone with prior intimate knowledge of Collins – told detectives she had only one drink, showed no signs of severe intoxication, disliked unsafe gun handling and never expressed any sexual interest in firearms.

Based on Bremner's statements and the forensic evidence, detectives concluded Bremner "willfully and while unprovoked, discharged a weapon once" at Collins.