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Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran native who was previously wrongfully deported from the U.S., will voluntarily leave the country, according to multiple sources.

What we know:

According to the Washington Post, he could leave the U.S. as soon as Tuesday night. He is self-deporting to Spain, according to the Associated Press.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who has been a vocal supporter of Abrego Garcia’s right to due process, said he is traveling to a country of his choice as a free man.

"While the Trump Administration had been pursuing their vindictive prosecution against Kilmar and desperately trying to ship him against his will to countries known for human rights abuses, the Administration was forced to come to this agreement that respects Kilmar’s will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation. I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free – including from this Administration’s constant persecution," Van Hollen said.

Abrego Garcia’s case took the spotlight amid the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement after he was wrongfully deported from Maryland to his native country of El Salvador despite having a judge’s order of protection.

He returned to the U.S. on a judge’s order and has been fighting a second deportation attempt with government officials trying to deport him to an African country.

READ MORE | US still plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia despite Costa Rica agreement

Abrego Garcia has an American wife and a child, and has lived in Maryland for several years after immigrating to the U.S. illegally as a teen. In 2019, a judge ruled that he could not be deported to El Salvador due to the danger that he faced there from a gang that threatened his family.

He was arrested in Baltimore in March 2025 and sent to a mega-prison in El Salvador before ICE officials admitted in court documents that his deportation was an "administrative error."

After his return to the U.S., Abrego Garcia was indicted on human smuggling charges in Tennessee. However, the case was dismissed by a federal judge in May. The government is appealing the decision.