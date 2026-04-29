Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the Washington, D.C., region Wednesday, with highs near 68 degrees and a chance for severe weather.

The day begins dry, but cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 50s through the morning.

Rain chances increase around lunchtime, with showers becoming more frequent through the afternoon. Storms may develop later in the day, with activity tapering off into early Thursday.

There is a marginal severe weather threat, with isolated damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado possible, though the overall risk doesn't look to be that elevated.

Conditions turn drier Thursday, which will be cooler and breezy but sunnier. The weekend starts cool and possibly wet before sunshine returns on Sunday.

Wednesday Weather Timeline (NWS)

Morning (now–noon)

Dry start with cloudy skies. Temperatures climb through the 50s toward the mid‑60s.

Early afternoon (noon–5 p.m.)

Showers become more likely. Rain coverage increases through mid‑afternoon. High near 68 with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Late afternoon–early evening (5–9 p.m.)

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Evening (9–11 p.m.)

Chance of lingering showers and thunderstorms.

Late night (11 p.m.–overnight)

Turning cooler with a low around 50.

Thursday

Sunny and breezy with a high near 65.

Hazardous Weather Outlook Wednesday (NWS)

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into the evening. Damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado are the main threats.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday