UFC Freedom250 fighters guide: Everything to know before White House fights

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The Brief UFC Freedom250 features a lineup of seven fights, anchored by two championship bouts. In the main event, undefeated champion Ilia Topuria defends his Lightweight Championship belt against Justin Gaethje. Fans will have multiple chances to see the athletes in downtown Washington, D.C., leading up to Sunday's historic event.



The Octagon has taken its place on the South Lawn and the lineup has been set as the countdown begins for a historic fight night in the nation's capital.

Here is everything we know about the athletes competing at UFC Freedom 250.

Who is fighting?

What we know:

The card for the June 14 fight at the White House features seven fights, highlighted by two title bouts.

Undefeated champion Ilia Topuria puts his Lightweight Championship belt on the line against Justin Gaethje for the main event as Brazilian powerhouse Alex Pereira faces off against France's Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

Rest of the main card:

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

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Time Magazine reports that the UFC did try to put a women's fight on the White House card, but White said they "couldn't get it done."

Fighters arrivals

Timeline:

Most fighters and their camps are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C., by Wednesday, June 10. The public will get its first look at the fighters during the official UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference, which kicks off at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12, live from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The fighters will make their final public appearances before the bout at the ceremonial weigh-ins, held at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, as part of the UFC Fan Fest on the Ellipse.

On Sunday, the fighters will warm up in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and walk out from the Oval Office, according to Time Magazine.

Where are the fighters staying?

Local perspective:

During a standard UFC fight week, the promotion takes over a major resort or casino to serve as the host hotel for all athletes, corners, and staff. However, the exact hotel accommodations for the White House fighters has yet to be announced.

The athletes will likely be housed in high-end, heavily secured downtown D.C. hotels.