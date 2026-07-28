The Brief Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday across DC region. Spotty showers may drift east early with an isolated rumble of thunder possible. A slight risk for severe weather brings damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and hail.



Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the Washington, D.C. area Tuesday as unsettled weather moves in through the afternoon and evening.

The morning starts dry, but the winds are pulling in very humid air. Morning temperatures are in the 70s and will climb through the day for highs near 85 degrees.

Spotty showers develop over the mountains to the west early Tuesday. Some of those will hold together and drift east, so an isolated shower or rumble of thunder is possible during the morning commute. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Tuesday will not be a washout, but passing showers or storms could pop up at any time.

DC weather: Showers, storms likely Tuesday as severe weather threatens region

An area of low pressure spinning to the northeast will keep conditions unsettled. The afternoon and evening carry a slight risk for severe weather, with the potential for damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and hail. Storms may affect the evening commute before tapering off late Tuesday night.

A few lingering showers are possible on Wednesday, but conditions improve by Thursday as drier air moves in. The end of the week looks great for outdoor plans, with pleasant weather expected Thursday, Friday and into the first half of the weekend.

Severe Weather Timeline Tuesday

Before 2 p.m. - Showers and thunderstorms likely; very humid with highs near 85.

2–5 p.m. - Showers and possibly a thunderstorm; rain chances remain high with up to three‑quarters of an inch possible.

After 5 p.m. - Showers and thunderstorms likely; severe weather possible as precipitation chances hold near 90%.

Before 9 p.m. - Showers and thunderstorms likely; mostly cloudy early with gradual clearing.

After 9 p.m. - Clouds break as winds shift northwest; lows around 68 with a 60% chance of lingering showers.

Overnight - Light additional rainfall possible, with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

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