DC traffic and road closures for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral

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The Brief Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place Tuesday for Sen. Lindsey Graham's funeral in D.C. Sen. Graham died in early July at age 71 after a "brief and sudden illness" his team said. Sen. Graham's remains will be brought to the U.S. Capitol before a service at Washington National Cathedral.



Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place in D.C. Tuesday for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral.

Sen. Graham died on July 11 at age 71 from a "brief and sudden illness," his office said. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002.

READ MORE | US Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after 'brief and sudden illness,' his office says

An arrival ceremony will be held at the U.S. Capitol, and a short program will follow in the Rotunda. The ceremony will be closed to the public.

After the ceremony, Sen. Graham’s remains will be taken to Washington National Cathedral for a funeral service set to start at 2 p.m. President Donald Trump is expected to share a tribute along with additional participants. The service is invite-only.

Following the services in D.C., Graham’s remains will be taken to South Carolina for additional services.

READ MORE | Lindsey Graham memorial service schedule released; to be honored in DC, South Carolina

Road closures

What we know:

The following streets will be closed through Wednesday, July 29:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

17th Street from New York Avenue to K Street, NW

H Street from 18th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

16th Street from I Street to H Street, NW

The following streets will be closed on Tuesday, July 28, between 4:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to 34th Street, NW

34th Street from Woodley Road to Garfield Street, NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

The following streets will experience intermittent closures through Tuesday, July 28, at 4:30 a.m.:

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

The following streets will be restricted to local traffic on Tuesday from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street, NW

33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street, NW

Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Woodley Road from 33rd Street to 32nd Street, NW

34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road, NW

35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road, NW

36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street, NW to Lowell Street, NW

Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

Drivers can expect delays Tuesday and are urged to find alternate routes.

Parking restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking through Wednesday, July 29:

17th Street from H Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

H Street from 17th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

16th Street from I Street to H Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking through Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m.:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue to 34th Street, NW

34th Street from Woodley Road to Fulton Street, NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

125' north of Woodley Road on 36th Street, NW

50' north of Woodley Road on 35th Street and 34th Street, NW

50' east of 34th Street on Woodley Road, Klingle Road, Cleveland Avenue, Cathedral Avenue, and Garfield Street, NW

50' south of Garfield Street on 34th Place, 35th Street, and 36th Street, NW

200' west of Wisconsin Avenue on Woodley Road, NW