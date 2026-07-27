Commanders 'part ways' with TE coach Ben Steele following DWI arrest

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The Brief The Washington Commanders "parted ways" with tight ends coach Ben Steele just prior to the start of training camp. Steele was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated this past June. He had just joined the staff earlier in the year.



The Washington Commanders abruptly dismissed tight ends coach Ben Steele before the start of training camp, following his recent arrest for driving while intoxicated.

What they're saying:

The team confirmed the move on Monday in a brief statement on X, saying, "We are parting ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele. The team will have no further comment at this time."

It comes nearly two months after Steele was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Loudon County. However, the Commanders have yet to say if the decision was a result of the arrest.

What we know:

On June 7, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sully Road and Gloucester Parkway in Ashburn, Virginia, due to suspected impaired driving. Law enforcement determined that the driver was intoxicated.

Benjamin Joseph Steele, 48, of Arizona, was subsequently arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he was later released.

The backstory:

Steele's tenure with the Commanders comes to an unexpectedly early end. He was hired by Washington earlier in 2026 to join the offensive coaching staff, but has yet to coach a single regular-season game for the franchise.

Prior to joining the Commanders, Steele coached for several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What's next:

The Commanders have not yet announced a replacement for the vacant tight ends coach position.