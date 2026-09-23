The Brief Showers and drizzle made for a wet and slippery Wednesday morning commute Conditions will gradually improve with highs in the low to mid‑60s A nor’easter may bring high surf and strong winds to local beaches this weekend



Showers and drizzle made for a wet and slippery Wednesday morning commute across the Washington, D.C., region as drier conditions move in this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Rain continued for much of the early morning, following Tuesday totals that reached more than an inch at Dulles and nearly an inch at BWI. Reagan National recorded more than an inch and a half between Monday and early Wednesday.

Conditions will gradually improve through the day. The heaviest rain is expected during the morning hours, with temperatures in the upper 50s and a cool wind keeping skies gloomy and dreary. Showers remain steady across much of the region, especially along the I‑95 corridor, before tapering off around midday.

We should start to dry out by Wednesday afternoon. Highs should reach the low to mid‑60s. Areas north of D.C. may briefly see some sunshine, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. Thursday will be drier but still cloudy, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

A nor’easter expected this weekend should stay far enough offshore that the D.C. region avoids the worst of the impacts. Local beaches may still see high surf, strong winds and possible coastal flooding. Conditions improve by early Monday.

The seven-day forecast shows a dry and breezy weekend with a brief passing shower possible Sunday, followed by pleasant weather early next week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Showers bring wet Wednesday commute, drier afternoon in the 60s