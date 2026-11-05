Gar-Field High girls' basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old player

The Brief Demetrius Montrell Felder, 47, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. Gar-Field High School Principal Matthew Mathison placed Felder on administrative leave and appointed an interim coach for the upcoming season. Investigators say the coach sexually assaulted a 15-year-old player during car rides in June 2026.



A high school girls' basketball coach and middle school assistant teacher was placed on administrative leave following his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student athlete, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

What we know:

On Nov. 4, detectives concluded an investigation into reports of sexual assault involving Demetrius Montrell Felder, 47, of Woodbridge. Felder serves as the head coach of the girls' basketball team at Gar-Field High School and works as an assistant teacher at Beville Middle School, according to police.

Investigators said the incidents began in June 2026 when Felder picked up the 15-year-old player from her home. Police said Felder drove the teenager to an undisclosed location in Prince William County, sexually assaulted her, and then drove her back to her residence. The victim also reported a subsequent incident in which Felder touched her inappropriately while giving her a ride home. Detectives confirmed none of the reported assaults occurred on school grounds.

Demetrius Montrell Felder, 47, of Woodbridge. (Courtesy of the Prince William County Police Department)

Felder was charged with five counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and is being held without bond.

In a letter sent to families on Nov. 5, Gar-Field High School Principal Matthew Mathison confirmed the arrest, writing that the victim is a student at the high school and that the student's parents were notified. Mathison said the administrative team took immediate action upon learning of the allegation and placed Felder on administrative leave.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether or not there may be additional victims. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

School officials noted that because the case is an active personnel matter following due process, additional personnel details cannot be legally released.

What's next:

Gar-Field High School named Kenny Miller, the school’s current assistant director of student activities, as the interim head coach to lead the girls' basketball program for the upcoming season.