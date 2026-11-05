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The Brief A former FBI agent pleaded guilty in a $2.5 million cryptocurrency theft scheme. Patrick Steven Yaroch used his position to steal cryptocurrency wallets from subjects of investigations. Yaroch intended to start a new life abroad, and asked ChatGPT how to maximize investments and where to live in Europe.



A former FBI agent from Northern Virginia pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in a cryptocurrency theft scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Virginia.

What we know:

Patrick Steven Yaroch, 37, of Ashburn, worked at the FBI Boston Division from 2017 to early 2025, according to court evidence. From February 2025 to July 2026, he worked at the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division. He had access to FBI systems that held cryptocurrency credentials that were collected during investigations.

In December 2024, Yaroch used his position to steal cryptocurrency wallets from subjects of various investigations. At least one of the wallets was created by the FBI for use in an operation, according to court documents.

During his scheme, Yaroch conducted nearly 100 fraudulent transfers using credentials related to 35 FBI investigations, court documents show. He fraudulently gained nearly $2.5 million. He exchanged the funds for a different type of cryptocurrency, then laundered it through financial transactions.

Between November 2025 and January 2026, Yaroch transferred nearly $93,082 to one of his accounts, then transferred the funds between other accounts, according to court documents. He sent various payments from those accounts to pay his debts, including car loans and credit card bills.

Court documents show that Yaroch also intended to use his funds to start a new life abroad. He asked ChatGPT how to maximize investments and where to live in Europe. After ChatGPT suggested he buy a vineyard in Portugal, Yaroch took steps to register with the Portuguese Tax and Customs Authority and obtain a tax identification number. He made arraignments to travel to Portugal in September 2026.

According to court officials, Yaroch's actions compromised multiple FBI investigations.

He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 4, 2027, and faces up to 20 years in prison.