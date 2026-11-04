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Teen pedestrian struck by vehicle near Chantilly High School

By
News
Published November 4, 2026 4:21 PM EST
Published November 4, 2026 4:21 PM EST
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Chantilly High School Pedestrian Struck

CHANTILLY, Va. - A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Chantilly High School on Wednesday evening, according to Fairfax County police.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Stringfellow Road around 4 p.m.

The teen boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene.

The crash is under investigation, prompting closures of northbound lanes of Stringfellow Road.

The Source: Information in this article is from Fairfax County Police. 

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