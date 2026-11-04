Teen pedestrian struck by vehicle near Chantilly High School

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chantilly High School Pedestrian Struck

A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Chantilly High School on Wednesday evening, according to Fairfax County police.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Stringfellow Road around 4 p.m.

The teen boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene.

The crash is under investigation, prompting closures of northbound lanes of Stringfellow Road.