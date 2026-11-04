Teen pedestrian struck by vehicle near Chantilly High School
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Chantilly High School Pedestrian Struck
CHANTILLY, Va. - A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Chantilly High School on Wednesday evening, according to Fairfax County police.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Stringfellow Road around 4 p.m.
The teen boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene.
The crash is under investigation, prompting closures of northbound lanes of Stringfellow Road.
The Source: Information in this article is from Fairfax County Police.