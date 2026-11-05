The Brief Scattered showers across the D.C. region Thursday, temperatures near 75 degrees. Heavier rain bands are expected overnight between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday. Drier weather and mostly sunny skies will return for the weekend.



Scattered showers across the Washington, D.C., region Thursday brought wet weather to the area for the first time in more than two weeks and temperatures near 75 degrees.

The precipitation comes with humidity ahead of an approaching cold front. Dew points climbed as the system pulled warmer, humid air from the south into the area during the morning.

Thursday morning also brought cloudy skies with morning temperatures starting in the mid- to upper 60s.

Showers will develop throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, though a total washout during the day is not anticipated. Despite widespread cloud cover, afternoon highs will climb to near 75 degrees.

Heavier rain bands are expected overnight between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday as the system pushes eastward. Morning temperatures Friday will hold in the low 60s before conditions dry out later in the day.

Drier weather and mostly sunny skies will return for the weekend, bringing calmer winds and typical seasonal temperatures in the low 60s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DC weather: Scattered showers, warm temperatures near 75 degrees Thursday