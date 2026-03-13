The Brief DMV ends a wild week with a cool Friday after record warmth, tornado warnings and snow. Morning temps start in the mid‑30s before climbing into the 50s with dry but breezy conditions. The weekend stays mostly dry, with a cool Saturday, late‑Sunday rain and a Monday warmup before another cooldown.



The Washington, D.C. region wraps up a wild week of weather with a cloudy, cool and gusty Friday following record warmth, tornado warnings and even a burst of snow.

What we know:

Temperatures soared to 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a brief taste of summer before severe storms swept through. Tornado and thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the region by Wednesday evening. By midday Thursday, the rain flipped to snow, delivering one last brush with winter.

DC weather roller coaster: Week swings from record warmth, tornado warnings and even a burst of snow

Friday starts cold in the mid‑30s with a breeze that adds extra chill. Afternoon highs climb into the 50s, right around the seasonal average of 55 degrees, though the wind may make it feel cooler. Conditions stay dry throughout the day. Gusty winds continue into the evening,

Saturday stays cool but should feel more comfortable with lighter winds and more sunshine. Most of the weekend stays dry, with rain returning late Sunday, followed by a Monday warmup, showers and a chance of stronger storms before another cooldown - keeping March’s temperature roller coaster going!