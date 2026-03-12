Victim killed in Old Dominion University shooting identified as Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

article

The Brief The victim killed in a shooting at Old Dominion University has been identified as Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Brandon A. Shah. Shah was a military science professor and ROTC instructor at the school. Two other people were injured in the shooting, and the gunman is also dead.



The victim killed in a shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday has been identified as a military science professor and ROTC instructor at the school.

He was reportedly killed inside his classroom by the gunman, who also injured two others.

The shooting

What happened:

Shots rang out shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 inside Constant Hall on ODU's main campus.

University police, Norfolk Police and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Police said three people were injured. Two victims were transported by emergency crews to a local hospital. A third person drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.

During a press briefing, authorities confirmed that one of the victims had died. The other two victims are listed in stable condition.

Officials have confirmed that the gunman is dead.

The victim

What we know:

According to officials, the man killed in the shooting was Lt. Col. Brandon Shah.

Shah is listed on the university's website as a professor of military science in ODU’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and served as the department chair.

They say Shah was a Virginia native who joined the Army in 2003 as an Aviation Operations Specialist. He was also a graduate of ODU himself, and also earned an MBA from the University of Georgia, and a master's from the University of Kansas.

Lawmakers comment:

Some Virginia lawmakers have reacted after learning that the Shah was the victim killed in the shooting.

"Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed today in his classroom at Old Dominion University. A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path," Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger wrote.

"I am grateful for his example, deeply saddened by his death, and praying for his family. Amid this tragedy, I thank the brave students, first responders, and law enforcement officers who responded quickly to today’s horrific attack," she went on to say.

"The fact that a terrorist with known ties to ISIS has been walking the streets of Hampton Roads makes me furious. The horrific tragedy that occurred today on ODU's campus never should have happened. My heart aches for Lt. Col. Brandon Shah who was killed by this terrorist monster and my prayers are with his family. God Bless the ROTC students who heroically stepped in and subdued the attacker."

The suspect

Dig deeper:

The suspected shooter was identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh.

Jalloh was a former member of the Army National Guard, who was previously sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to providing material support to Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), now referred to as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The DOJ says Jalloh tried to help procure weapons for what he believed was going to be an attack on U.S. soil committed in the name of ISIS. The government says Jalloh also tried to provide money to help individuals looking to join ISIS.

He was a resident of Sterling, Va.