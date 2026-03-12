Old Dominion University shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; gunman also dead

The Brief One person has died, and two others were injured in a shooting at Old Dominion University. Police say the gunman is also dead and there is no ongoing threat. Classes and campus operations were canceled for the rest of the day.



What we know:

Gunfire was reported shortly before 10:49 a.m. inside Constant Hall on ODU’s main campus.

University police, Norfolk Police and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Police said three people were injured. Two victims were transported by emergency crews to a local hospital. A third person drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.

During a press briefing, authorities confirmed that one of the victims had died. Police said they are working to notify the victim’s family before releasing additional information.

The other two victims are listed in stable condition.

Officials also confirmed the gunman is dead.

Old Dominion University canceled classes and operations on its main campus for the remainder of the day as officers secured the area.

Just before 12:15 p.m., the university issued an all-clear notification stating there was no longer an active threat to the campus community.

What they're saying:

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said she is monitoring the situation closely.

"I have spoken with university leadership. My Administration remains in close contact with local emergency responders as state support is being mobilized to assist ODU and Norfolk," she said.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner also issued a statement.

"I’m closely monitoring the reports of a shooting at Old Dominion University, and am grateful to our first responders. Please follow all guidance from local law enforcement. I’m keeping the students and the community in my thoughts."

