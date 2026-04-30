The Brief Rain has cleared, leaving a cool spring afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs near 66. Morning starts in the low to mid‑50s with a breeze, clearing to a cool, breezy day. Friday stays in the 60s with a slight chance of showers after sunset.



Rain has cleared, leaving a cool spring afternoon across the Washington, D.C., area Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 66 degrees.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says sunshine returns after a stretch of gloomy weather. The system that brought showers through Wednesday night has moved offshore, leaving the rest of Thursday dry.

Morning temperatures are in the low to mid‑50s with a breeze at times. It will feel cool for late April, but temperatures will climb into the mid‑60s by the afternoon.

Some early cloud cover or patchy fog is possible, but skies will continue to clear through the morning. By the afternoon, expect a cool, breezy spring day.

Friday stays in the 60s with a slight chance of showers, mainly after sunset. Most of the day looks dry for outdoor plans.

Saturday, originally expected to be wet, now appears drier as most of the rain tracks south of the region. Temperatures return to the 60s Sunday, with a warmup finally taking shape early next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Rain moves out for a sunny, cool and breezy Thursday