DC weather: Partly sunny with passing showers Wednesday, highs in the upper-80s

The Brief Partly sunny skies and passing showers are expected Wednesday with highs in the upper‑80s. A limited storm chance remains, with light overnight rain leaving early dampness across the region. Sunshine breaks through by midday before temperatures climb into the low‑90s Thursday with high humidity.



Partly sunny skies and passing showers are expected Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s with moderate to high humidity.

What we know:

Highs are expected near the seasonal average in the upper-80s to low-90s.

A storm chance has lingered each day this week, but Wednesday’s risk looks limited. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we’re not ruling out a brief shower or stray storm, though activity should remain isolated. Light rain moved through overnight, leaving some early morning dampness across the region, especially toward Baltimore.

Sunshine will gradually break through the cloud cover by midday, leading to partly sunny conditions for the rest of the day. Any pop‑up storms will be light, with about a 20 percent chance.

Highs reach about 88 degrees Wednesday before temperatures climb slightly Thursday, when many areas could reach the low 90s with continued high humidity and a small chance of a storm. The pattern holds through the end of the workweek, with Friday bringing the next better chance for scattered storms.

The weekend improves, with lower humidity and no storm chances Saturday, making for a nice day outdoors. Storm chances return on Sunday and Monday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Partly sunny with passing showers, highs in the upper-80s