The Brief Wednesday high temperatures in the D.C. area could reach near-record levels. Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A cold front will drop temperatures into the 60s Thursday and near 60 by the weekend.



The Washington, D.C., region will see unseasonably warm conditions Wednesday with near-record temperatures before an approaching cold front brings rain and cooler weather.

Dry conditions are expected throughout the daytime on Wednesday, with high temperatures around 88 degrees. Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to move through late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, which could affect the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday will be noticeably cooler and cloudy with patchy drizzle and afternoon high temperatures remaining in the 60s. Additional showers and storms remain possible Friday as the cold front continues pushing through the area.

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop significantly, with overnight lows reaching the upper 40s and daytime highs lingering near 60 degrees.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Near-record highs Wednesday ahead of possible evening showers and thunderstorms