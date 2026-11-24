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The Brief Virginia police are searching for a critically missing woman from Dumfries. Allyson Faithful, 18, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 24, around 5:55 p.m. on Fraley Boulevard. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allyson Faithful is urged to call 703-792-6500.



Virginia State Police are searching for a woman labeled as critically missing from the Town of Dumfries.

What we know:

Officials said the 18-year-old woman, Allyson Faithful, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5:55 p.m. on Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries.

Faithful is described as a white woman who is five feet, five inches tall and weighs about 174 pounds. She is missing her right eye and has one brown eye. Her hair is black and red, officials said.

18-year-old Allyson Faithful Critically Missing from Dumfries

Faithful may have been wearing a black sweatshirt with a skull on the back and black plaid pants. She is believed to be on foot. Officials said her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allyson Faithful is urged to call 703-792-6500.