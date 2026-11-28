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The Brief An adult man died after crashing his car into a parked vehicle and a residential driveway in Arlington's Barcroft neighborhood on Friday night. Preliminary findings indicate the driver suffered a medical emergency around 7:13 p.m. near 4th Street S. and S. George Mason Drive. His name has not yet been released while police notify his family, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call 703-558-2222.



A man died Friday night after suffering an apparent medical emergency behind the wheel and crashing in Arlington's Barcroft neighborhood.

What we know:

Around 7:13 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, police and fire crews responded to the intersection of 4th Street S. and S. George Mason Drive for a single-vehicle crash.

According to preliminary findings from the Arlington County Police Department, the man was driving alone northbound on S. George Mason Drive when he struck an unoccupied parked car and came to a stop in a residential driveway.

Medics pulled the driver from the car and rushed him to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police are withholding the man's identity while they notify his family. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-558-2222. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).