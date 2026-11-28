Driver dies after apparent medical emergency leads to crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - A man died Friday night after suffering an apparent medical emergency behind the wheel and crashing in Arlington's Barcroft neighborhood.
What we know:
Around 7:13 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, police and fire crews responded to the intersection of 4th Street S. and S. George Mason Drive for a single-vehicle crash.
According to preliminary findings from the Arlington County Police Department, the man was driving alone northbound on S. George Mason Drive when he struck an unoccupied parked car and came to a stop in a residential driveway.
Medics pulled the driver from the car and rushed him to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
What we don't know:
Police are withholding the man's identity while they notify his family. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-558-2222. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This article was written using information from the Arlington County Police Department.