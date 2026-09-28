The Brief Morning showers give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs reaching 72 degrees. Drier conditions and sunshine return by Wednesday, boosting temperatures into the 80s. Rain chances increase over the weekend, dropping highs back into the 70s.



Scattered morning showers are expected across the Washington, D.C., region Monday before clearing up for a mostly cloudy afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low 70s.

The low-pressure nor'easter system moving northward continues to clear the area, bringing drier conditions following early morning rain in central Maryland and parts of Virginia.

Clouds will persist throughout the day, accompanied by light northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph. Afternoon highs are expected to reach 72 degrees. Overnight lows will range from the lower to upper 50s.

Conditions will remain mostly dry through the rest of the workweek despite occasional cloud cover and a slight chance of lingering showers. Sunshine is expected to return by Wednesday, driving high temperatures into the low to mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mild weather continues into Friday before clouds and a chance for evening rain returns. Rain chances will increase again over the weekend, bringing high temperatures back down to the low to mid-70s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DC weather: Monday morning showers, mostly cloudy afternoon