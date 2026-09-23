1 hospitalized after shooting on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County

One person was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County.

The Brief One passenger was hospitalized after a shooting on Interstate 66 Troopers found a gunshot impact in the vehicle’s left rear window Three other occupants were not injured



Virginia State Police say the shooting was reported around 8:14 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Nutley Street Interchange. Investigators say a Toyota RAV4 was traveling eastbound when the occupants heard a loud bang, and a passenger in the rear seat reported injuries.

The injured passenger was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. Troopers say the gunshot impact was found in the vehicle’s left rear window. The three other occupants were not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police Division Seven Dispatch at (804) 750‑8798 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.