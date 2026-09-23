Viral video of Maryland DoorDash crash leads to outpouring of kindness for delivery driver

The Brief A Maryland man picked up his DoorDash order at the scene of his driver's car crash. The customer filmed the incident and shared the video, which quickly went viral online. Online donations raised enough money for the delivery driver to buy a new car after his was totaled in the crash.



A simple food delivery order took a viral turn in Bowie, Maryland, when a local couple was asked to pick up their meal directly from the scene of a car accident involving their own DoorDash driver.

What we know:

Glenn Ndibnu and his wife ordered food through DoorDash. Instead of dinner arriving at their doorstep, Ndibnu's wife received a phone call from their delivery driver, William.

The driver explained he had just gotten into a car accident a few blocks away from their home. William told them he still had their food at the scene of the crash and asked if they could come pick it up.

When Ndibnu arrived, he was met with a chaotic scene. William’s vehicle was totaled after his brakes failed, causing him to crash into another car.

"I keep hitting the brakes, and it’s not responding," William recalled.

Miraculously, both William and the other driver involved were not injured.

Ndibnu, an influencer who constantly creates content, immediately began recording. His video showed car parts scattered across the road with his DoorDash meal sitting right in the middle of the debris.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Maryland DoorDash Driver Crash

What they're saying:

"Oh my god, I didn't know he actually got in a real accident," Ndibnu said on camera.

Throughout the video, Ndibnu could be heard thinking out loud and questioning whether it was right for him to retrieve his meal given the circumstances, calling himself "trifling" as he approached the food.

"Even though he told me to come pick up my food, in the back of my mind I still felt bad," Ndibnu shared.

While some viewed the video as questionable, William described having the scary moment captured as a blessing.

"This happened for a reason. God has a plan for you. Calm down; everything is going to be okay," William said.

The viral video gained so much online traction that viewers began sending money to a GoFundMe page to help the driver. In a short amount of time, William was able to use the raised funds to purchase a new car.

"I love you people everywhere," William said, expressing deep gratitude to the community and to Ndibnu.

Ndibnu said he was glad he could play a small part in helping William out of a tough situation.

"I feel like you never know when a blessing is coming, even though sometimes it can look like your darkest day, something good could be on the other side of it," Ndibnu said.