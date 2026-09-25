Oceans Calling 2026 festival canceled as nor’easter threatens Ocean City

The 2026 Oceans Calling festival has been canceled as a strengthening nor'easter threatens to bring severe flooding and high winds and waves to Ocean City.

Festival organizers announced the cancellation on Friday following guidance from the National Weather Service and in cooperation with local public officials, citing safety concerns that prevented crews from continuing build operations for the event.

RELATED: Coastal Flood Warnings, Advisories as nor’easter threatens Delaware, Maryland and Virginia beaches

All ticket types purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original payment method within 30 days.

"Thank you to the Oceans Calling fans," festival organizers said in a statement posted to their website. "We know how far you have travelled, and the time and energy you have put into being here. If you are in town already and staying through the weekend; please enjoy Ocean City and be safe."

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Oceans Calling festival organizers and previous FOX 5 reporting.



