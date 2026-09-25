Husband accused of killing real estate agent wife in Virginia waives extradition as friends plan vigil

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The Brief Friends and colleagues of Virginia wife Lisa Bradford will gather for a vigil to honor her memory. Her husband, Roger Bradford, who is accused in her murder, waived his extradition in Pennsylvania. It is unclear when Roger Bradford will be extradited to Virginia.



Friends and colleagues of Northern Virginia woman Lisa Bradford will gather this weekend to honor her memory following her death inside her Aldie home.

What we know:

Lisa Bradford, 54, was found shot to death on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at her home on Quimby Oaks Place. Her husband, Roger "Paul" Bradford, was arrested in Bedford, Pennsylvania. He is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with Lisa Bradford’s death.

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During a court appearance in Pennsylvania, Roger Bradford waived his extradition and acknowledged that he knows he is wanted in Virginia. Waiving extradition clears the legal pathway for his return, though a timeline for his transport back to Virginia has not been shared.

Honoring Lisa Bradford

Loved ones described Lisa Bradford, a well-known real estate agent with Compass, as a deeply caring person known for her warmth.

"She was always smiling," said her friend Christy Stuart. "No matter every time I saw her, she would greet me with a smile and a hug."

In the wake of her death, friends are organizing a community vigil to honor Lisa Bradford’s legacy. The event is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Hal & Berni Hanson Park Nature Center in Aldie.

"I think we just all feel so helpless. We want to do something," said friend Janet Brinck. "All we can do is pray. And come together as a community."

Details surrounding the couple's background have also emerged in the days following the shooting.

According to court filings from earlier this year, Roger Bradford admitted that a prior conviction for wire fraud and a subsequent prison sentence had taken a heavy toll on their marriage, noting that they were heading toward a divorce. Records further indicate that he ran a data center consulting firm, which went out of business earlier this month.

READ MORE | Court document reveals marital strain before Virginia husband allegedly killed wife

Those close to Lisa expressed profound disbelief over the turn of events, stating she had given no indication of trouble at home.

When asked if Lisa Bradford had ever mentioned marital problems, Stuart noted that the tragedy came as an "absolute shock."