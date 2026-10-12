DC weather: Monday morning rain, wet commute as Hurricane Isaias remnants clear out

Remnant showers from Hurricane Isaias will create a wet Monday morning commute. Clearing conditions will develop later in the day as drier air moves in. Dry conditions will settle across the region through midweek.



Remnant showers from Hurricane Isaias will create a wet Monday morning commute across the Washington, D.C., area as the system slowly moves out of the region.

Clearing conditions are expected to develop later in the day as drier air moves in, allowing clouds to break up through the morning and early afternoon. Skies should turn mostly sunny by evening, with temperatures dropping overnight.

Following Sunday's heavy rain, dry conditions will settle across the region through midweek. Tuesday will bring clear skies, while Wednesday will see scattered cloud cover.

Shower chances return Wednesday evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain prospects will linger through Thursday and Friday before temperatures cool down dramatically over the weekend.