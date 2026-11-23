28-year-old man fatally shot in Northwest DC; police offer $25K reward
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead in Northwest Washington, D.C. over the weekend.
What we know:
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Fourth District officers responded at 11:07 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, to the 1400 block of Newton Street Northwest for a reported shooting.
Arriving officers found the victim – now identified as 28-year-old Devin Devaun, of Northwest D.C. – unconscious and not breathing with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Devaun was taken to a nearby hospital by DC Fire and EMS, where he died despite lifesaving efforts.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting, identified any suspects or announced whether any arrests have been made.
The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to take no action and call police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.