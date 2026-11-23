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The Brief D.C. police are investigating after 28-year-old Devin Devaun was killed in a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Saturday night, Nov. 21. Fourth District officers responded at 11:07 p.m. to the 1400 block of Newton Street Northwest and found Devaun unconscious and not breathing with an apparent gunshot wound. Devaun died after being taken to a local hospital, and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead in Northwest Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Fourth District officers responded at 11:07 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, to the 1400 block of Newton Street Northwest for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found the victim – now identified as 28-year-old Devin Devaun, of Northwest D.C. – unconscious and not breathing with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Devaun was taken to a nearby hospital by DC Fire and EMS, where he died despite lifesaving efforts.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting, identified any suspects or announced whether any arrests have been made.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to take no action and call police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.