The Brief Dry weather is expected to continue through the rest of the workweek. Saturday is also expected to remain dry, though clouds will increase throughout the day. Mild conditions continue into Friday.



The Washington, D.C. region will see a sunny, dry and mild Wednesday with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s following a chilly morning.

Early Wednesday, temperatures dropped into the 30s across the area, falling below freezing in several spots outside the city.

After reaching 60 degrees on Tuesday, temperatures will climb to around 65 degrees Wednesday afternoon before turning colder again overnight.

Dry weather is expected to continue through the rest of the workweek. Morning temperatures on Thursday are expected to be around 40 degrees before warming into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon, with mild conditions continuing into Friday.

Saturday is also expected to remain dry, though clouds will increase throughout the day.

A developing coastal system over the Carolinas could bring a chance of rain showers to the region late Sunday into Monday morning, followed by a significant cooldown by Tuesday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Mild, sunny Wednesday starts dry warmup ahead of possible Sunday rain