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The Brief Amtrak service out of D.C.'s Union Station is delayed after a pedestrian was struck and killed in New Carrollton. The rail operator announced the disruption on its official X account, apologizing to travelers for the inconvenience. Officials have not yet said when service will resume.



A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County, prompting delays for Amtrak trains leaving Washington, D.C.'s Union Station.

What we know:

First responders said the train collided with a pedestrian in the area of 57th Avenue and Tuxedo Road around noon. Crews searched the area and found a man who was pronounced dead.

According to Amtrak officials, the train was traveling from D.C. to New York’s Penn Station when it hit the pedestrian near New Carrollton. No injuries were reported to the passengers and crew on board.

Amtrak is working with local police to investigate the incident, prompting trains out of Washington Union Station to be delayed, company officials said.

"We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience," Amtrak said in a post on its official X account.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many riders are affected or when service is expected to resume as normal.